Want to add traditional pieces to your contemporary spaces? 4 decor tips to blend modern aesthetics with cultural style

Is your space all minimalist or industrial contemporary style, but your heart still rooted in old-world charm? Even as interiors adopt modern angles and neutral palettes, you can still add your cultural roots to your contemporary tastes through traditional artwork pieces, letting the old coexist beautifully with the new. Traditional artwork spruces up the spaces. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shibani Dasgupta Jain, Founder, CEO of BaayaDesign, shared some effective tips that cater to both of your tastes, allowing you to integrate traditional pieces with your contemporary spaces.

She said, “In an age where interiors are increasingly becoming expressions of individuality and cultural consciousness, there is a growing movement to integrate Indian heritage art into modern living spaces. This revival is not just about aesthetics, it's a conscious act of preserving traditions, supporting artisans, and rooting contemporary spaces in stories that matter. Indian crafts have always been rich with symbolism, materials, and narratives. Unlike mass-produced decor, every handcrafted piece carries the weight of legacy skills passed through generations, adapted over time. Incorporating such elements into modern spaces does more than just beautify; it adds texture, meaning, and a sense of timelessness.”

Shibani shared a detailed guide on how you can blend the heritage with contemporary styles:

1. Use unexpected spaces

We often think of placing art above a sofa or on a big wall, but even narrow passageways, staircases, or corners can become interesting spots. Try adding small framed artworks or pieces from your travels in these areas. They make great conversation starters and bring charm to overlooked spaces.

2. Get the size right

Art should feel balanced in your room. As a rule, it should cover about one-third to two-thirds of the wall it’s on. If it’s going above a piece of furniture like a sofa or cabinet, aim for it to be about two-thirds the width of the furniture below.

3. Choose what feels right to you

The best art is the one that speaks to you. Pick pieces that make you feel calm, happy, or inspired, and whatever fits the mood of your space. Look at colours too. Art can either match your room or stand out in a bold, interesting way.

4. Think beyond paintings

Art doesn’t have to mean canvas. Try using antique mirrors, carved wooden panels (jharokas), decorative metal plates, or jaali-style wall pieces. These add texture and bring a traditional touch to your space in a fresh way.