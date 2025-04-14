Say goodbye to boring neutrals: Liven up your no-personality minimalist spaces with these tips

Neutrals like white, beige, greys have always been the supporting character in your interiors, especially for the bold styles. Even if it's under spotlight with minimalist decor, the impersonal, all-white sterile look makes it evident that it lacks personality (and instead appears like your dentist's clinic). It's time to redefine how to add the neutrals and bring it to life more naturally. Neutral colours require to be spruced up occasionally to prevent monotony.(Shutterstock)

All white or simple minimalist designs make the space lack personality.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harkaran Singh Boparai, founder and principal architect, Harkaran Boparai Studio (HBS), shared how to transform the minimalist neutrals into something livelier.

Here's a guide Harkaran shared for you to make boring neutrals appear cool:

Shift from stark to subtle

Personality is added in the room with textures, warm taupe and gray.(Shutterstock)

Crisp white interiors have long been synonymous with minimalism and modernity. While white offers a blank canvas, it can sometimes feel cold or sterile. Taupes—a sophisticated blend of grey and brown—add a cozy, lived-in warmth. Earthy greens, inspired by nature’s mossy depths, ground a room with organic richness. Ochres, with their golden undertones, infuse spaces with a soft glow reminiscent of sunlit clay. The new neutrals embrace warmth and texture, offering a richer and more grounded atmosphere while still providing the versatility that makes neutrals so beloved.

Versatile shades with personality

Shades like deep green tones go well with neutrals. (Shutterstock)

Designers are embracing this shift because muted tones strike a perfect balance between versatility and personality. Unlike the fleeting trends of neon pinks or electric blues, these colours adapt effortlessly to various styles. A taupe sofa can anchor a living room without overwhelming it, while an ochre accent wall adds just enough drama to elevate a minimalist space. Earthy greens, meanwhile, pair beautifully with natural materials like wood and stone, blurring the lines between indoors and out. Green evokes renewal, taupe exudes stability, and ochre radiates warmth. Together, they transform homes into retreats, a trend that’s especially resonant in 2025 as wellness-focused design takes centre stage.

Palette aligned with the planet

Organic textures like jute mats benefit the neutral designs.(Shutterstock)

Sustainability plays a role, too. With eco-consciousness driving design choices, these hues, often inspired by the natural world, pair seamlessly with organic textures like linen, jute, and reclaimed wood. Designers are ditching synthetic brights for pigments that echo the earth, aligning with a growing preference for materials and colours that feel authentic and enduring. It’s a subtle nod to the planet, proving that style and responsibility can co-exist.

Bold Statements

The new neutrals shine because they are anything but boring. Far from the beige monotony of decades past, today’s muted palette is dynamic and nuanced. Layer a sage green throw over a taupe chair, or let an ochre vase pop against a charcoal wall—these colours play well together, inviting experimentation. They are bold in their restraint, proving that you don’t need loud shades to make a lasting impression.

