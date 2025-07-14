Ananya Panday’s Mykonos wardrobe shines with glamorous mini dresses and sultry beach looks. See pics

Ananya Panday is living her best life in Mykonos, Greece, and her holiday wardrobe is every bit swoon-worthy. From sparkly short dresses to sultry beachwear, the 26-year-old actor is serving up some major vacation fashion inspiration. Let’s take a closer look at her dreamy vacation outfits and grab some style tips. (Also read: Ananya Panday looks angelic in 3-tiered black dress at Chanel Cruise show at Lake Como. See pics ) Ananya Panday turns heads in Mykonos with her chic vacation wardrobe.(Instagram/@ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday rocks pink mini dress

In the first picture, Ananya rocks a stunning baby pink mini dress with delicate spaghetti straps and a flattering scoop neckline. The body-hugging silhouette enhances her frame, while the mini hemline adds a flirty vibe. The dress stands out with silver sequins, red embroidery, and playful fringes, creating a fun, party-ready look.

For accessories, she chose a multi-layered silver pendant necklace, stacked bracelets, and rings on her fingers. Keeping the glam soft, she opted for dewy makeup, glossy lips, and styled her hair in loose waves with a side partition to complete the look.

About Ananya’s beach looks

In her second outfit, Ananya slayed in a halter-neck red bralette paired with an orange skirt. Styled with black sunglasses, her casual yet bold look screamed effortless vacation chic.

In another breezy beach look, Ananya wore a white crop top adorned with roses and a fringed hemline, paired with a colourful mini skirt featuring playful fringes. Layered bracelets and glam makeup added the perfect finishing touches to her stylish beach ensemble.

On the work front

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2. Up next, she’s set to share screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.