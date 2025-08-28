Hema Malini, Esha Deol celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2025; perform aarti with paparazzi dressed in colourful ghagra choli

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: On August 27, the country welcomed Ganpati Bappa and kickstarted the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with fervour. Bollywood also participated in the celebrations, including Esha Deol and Hema Malini. A video of the mother-daughter duo performing aarti is being circulated on social media. Hema Malini and Esha Deol celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi.

Also Read | Nutritionist suggests gut-friendly and diabetes-friendly modak recipe to enjoy guilt-free during Ganesh Chaturthi

Hema Malini and Esha Deol celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Hema Malini and Esha Deol celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with the paparazzi on August 27. The mother-daughter duo invited them inside their home to perform aarti. Hema and Esha also sought blessings from Lord Ganesha. In the videos shared by paparazzi pages, Hema Malini can be seen performing aarti and then asking one of the paps to come forward and participate, too.

What did Hema Malini and Esha Deol wear for the celebrations

Hema and Esha opted for traditional ghagara choli ensembles for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The veteran actor wore a brocade-embroidered bright yellow-coloured outfit featuring a short kurti and a matching lehenga. The blouse has a V neckline, green and gold gota patti borders, quarter-length sleeves, side slits, and a fitted silhouette.

She completed the look with an A-line lehenga skirt, a green gota-emrboidered chiffon dupatta, pearl-adorned gold jhumkis, gold bangles, and a statement diamond ring. With her tresses styled in a half-tied hairdo, HEma chose red lip shade, a matching bindi, sindoor, darkened brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes for the glam.

Meanwhile, Esha wore a blue lehenga choli look featuring a short kurti blouse with a V neckline, quarter-length sleeves, gold embroidery, scalloped patti borders, and a fitted design. A matching lehenga skirt, a purple gopta patti-embroidered dupatta, a bracelet watch, bangles, and diamond rings rounded off her look.

She left her tresses loose with the ethnic look, styled in a side part. For the glam, she opted for fuchsia pink lips, darkened brows, blushed cheeks, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, and a dewy base.