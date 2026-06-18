Is weight loss making you weaker? Physician explains what may be going wrong and how to protect your metabolism

Among the many fitness goals people set for themselves, the one you hear the most is weight loss. And while that goal is relevant, since excess body fat can carry several health risks and medical complications, there is actually more to fitness than simply dropping numbers on a weighing scale. This means it is a warning sign if you are losing weight but also feeling weaker, more fatigued or less energetic than before. Rapid weight loss comes with many associated risks. Make sure your approach is sustainable and does not come at the cost of your muscle health. (Picture credit: Pexel)

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When you hyperfixate only on losing weight, you may also end up losing muscle. This opens up the door to a different set of problems for you.

By focusing on weight loss as the only goal, you may end up working with an incomplete picture of health. Dr Tushar Tayal, associate director, internal medicine at CK Birla Hospital, Gurgaon, told us the value of muscle building. Muscles are often underestimated when they are viewed only through the lens of bodybuilding or physical appearance. Muscle has a much larger role in the body.

What is the role of muscles in the body? The physician believes that muscle loss preservation is non-negotiable for metabolic health and healthy ageing. According to Dr Tayal, muscle is responsible for several major physiological functions, including metabolism regulation, blood sugar control, and overall physical function.

He advocates body composition over just weight loss. So, this means losing weight sustainably while preserving muscle. Often, extreme weight-loss measures may reduce the number on the weighing scale, but they can also lead to muscle loss, which can significantly affect strength and long-term health.