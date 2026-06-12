Cardiologist shares this superfood for healthy ageing, brain and heart function: ‘Tiny food, but extraordinary benefits’

Dr Alok Chopra, founder-director and consultant cardiologist at Aashlok Hospital, New Delhi, with over 40 years of experience, is drawing attention to a nutritional powerhouse that may offer significant benefits for both heart and brain health. In an Instagram video shared on June 12, the cardiologist highlights walnuts as a simple yet effective superfood, explaining how just a handful a day can support overall wellbeing. He also breaks down the impressive nutritional profile of walnuts and the science-backed reasons they deserve a place in your daily diet.

While countless foods are marketed as superfoods , only a select few truly live up to the title. The most impressive among them are often the simplest – small, unassuming foods packed with an extraordinary concentration of nutrients that can benefit multiple aspects of health. One such nutritional powerhouse is a humble nut that punches far above its weight when it comes to supporting heart, brain and overall wellbeing.

What makes walnuts great? According to Dr Chopra, walnuts are among the most nutrient-dense foods for supporting healthy ageing, as well as heart and brain health. A single handful provides a rich source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which help combat chronic inflammation throughout the body. The cardiologist explains that inflammation lies at the root of many common health concerns, including poor metabolic health, brain fog, elevated cholesterol levels and accelerated ageing. By helping to reduce inflammation, walnuts may support cardiovascular health, enhance cognitive function, promote a healthier gut and lower the risk of heart disease over time.

Dr Chopra highlights, “Walnuts are truly a nutritional powerhouse. Just 28 grams, roughly a handful, contains 2.5 grams of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, which are excellent for fighting all the inflammation in the body. And today, inflammation sits at the center of almost every poor metabolic health, brain fog, high cholesterol, and accelerated ageing. They support better heart health, improve brain function, gut health, lower inflammation and may even help reduce cardiac risk and improve blood pressure. They are rich in healthy fats, low in carbohydrates and deeply nourishing.”

How to eat walnuts? Dr Chopra personally recommends California walnuts, citing their premium quality, distinctive golden hue and rich, buttery flavour. He notes that walnuts are far more versatile than they are often given credit for and can be incorporated into a wide range of everyday dishes. While enjoying them raw is an easy option, he suggests adding them to oatmeal and smoothies for a nutrient boost, mixing them into curd rice, sprinkling them over chaat for added crunch, or blending them into wholesome dips. Their adaptability makes them a simple yet powerful addition to both traditional Indian meals and modern healthy recipes.

The cardiologist explains, “Personally, I quite like the California walnuts. They are known for the exceptional quality, beautiful golden colour, and a rich, nutty flavour. And honestly, walnuts are far more versatile than people think. Of course, you can have them raw, but you can also add them to your daily Indian meals. Put them in your oatmeal, your smoothies, curd rice, chana, chaat, millet upma and even blend them into healthy dips. This is one food I genuinely feel we should start using more generously at home, especially for children. Tiny food, but extraordinary benefits.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.