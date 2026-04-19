Longevity doctor shares 5 foods that directly target visceral fat: fatty fish, walnuts, berries, and more

All body fat is not the same. They are primarily differentiated into subcutaneous fat, which is present below the skin, and visceral fat, which is found around the internal organs. The latter is more difficult to lose and causes greater harm to our health. Following the right diet goes a long way in losing visceral fat. (Unsplash)

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According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, when we think of fat loss, we often forget to take visceral fat into consideration, since it is not the fat that we can “pinch.”

In his words, “Visceral fat doesn’t show up on a scale. It doesn’t look a certain way. It sits deep inside your abdominal cavity, wrapped around your organs, producing inflammatory signals and disrupting insulin function every hour of every day. You can be a normal weight and carry dangerous levels of it. Most people have no idea.”

However, visceral fat responds to specific nutritional inputs faster than almost any other type of fat, shared Dr Vass. The foods that move it work through three pathways: