Fitness coach reveals what happened to his body after he took isabgol thrice daily for 28 days: 'I did not expect this'

The fitness coach followed a simple 28-day protocol during which he took two heaping tablespoons of isabgol before every meal, thrice a day for 20 straight days. That resulted in approximately 48 to 56 grams of daily fibre intake from isabgol alone.

Dan shared that he took two tablespoons of isabgol three times a day for 28 days, and the effect that it had was not something that he expected, writing, “I max dosed psyllium husk but did not expect this.”

In desi households, psyllium husk or isabgol generally needs no introduction. It is popularly used as a natural remedy for constipation and to facilitate regular bowel movement. However, the benefits of the substance extend far beyond that, as Dan Go, a fitness coach with over 20 years of experience, explained on X on April 16.

According to Dan, the first two days were rough. “I was tired and couldn't figure out why,” he shared. “Then I realised I wasn't drinking enough water. Psyllium absorbs a lot of it as it works. Once I increased my intake, the fatigue was gone within a day.”

Things got better from the third day. In Dan’s words, “My appetite dropped noticeably. I was full between meals, didn't feel the need to snack, and had reduced cravings. I wasn't trying to eat less. I just didn't want to.”

From the fourth day, his bowel movements significantly improved and became more regular.

“By day seven, my digestion was the smoothest it had been in years,” stated Dan. “Less gas. Less bloating. A quiet calm in my stomach (that) I didn't know was missing.”

More about isabgol Isabgol or psyllium husk is a soluble fibre that absorbs water and forms a gel inside the gut, shared Dan. The gel slows down digestion, feeds the beneficial gut bacteria, and controls how the body processes glucose and cholesterol.

“If anyone decides to take psyllium husk, they have to make sure they're drinking enough water. Psyllium compacts in your gut without it,” stated Dan. “Aim for half your bodyweight in ounces a day.”

However, isabgol is still a supplement that is required when the body is not getting sufficient fibre in the daily meals. According to Dan, the best way to incorporate fibre into the regular diet is:

Vegetables

Fruits

Legumes While isabgol is extremely beneficial, it is not for everyone, cautioned the fitness coach. People who should avoid the supplement include those with:

Bowel obstruction history

Severe GI narrowing

Difficulty swallowing

On medications like GLP-1, which slow down digestion Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.