‘Have 60% of your daily fibre in breakfast’: UK surgeon explains why you should eat fibre early in the day

When it comes to health and wellness, a few nutrients get more spotlight than others. For instance, fibre; those trying to improve their gut health and have a balanced meal during calorie-deficient days or to maintain a healthy body, concentrate on completing their daily intake. According to Dr Rajan, many of the beneficial bacteria in our bodies have their own internal clocks and are more active earlier in the day. (Freepik)

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While the Indian dietary guidelines suggest men consume 38 grams of fibre per day, and women about 25 grams per day, we are still lacking. Research shows that 70% of Indians do not consume enough fibre, with women at a higher risk. Therefore, knowing what to eat and when to consume it is of utmost importance if you want to meet your daily fibre intake.

On April 13, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, highlighted the best time to consume fibre and why you should be eating as early as possible. Sharing the Instagram post, Dr Rajan confessed that he eats 60 percent of his daily recommended fibre for breakfast, and here are 5 reasons why you should eat more of your fibre early in the day: