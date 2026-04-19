Hyderabad neurologist explains how blood pressure at 30 can decide heart attack at 50: ‘BP is a long-term risk signal’

Taking to X on April 17, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD, DM, a neurologist at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, explained the details and shared how we should be mindful of our BP readings.

According to a study published in the March 25, 2026 edition of the American Journal of Hypertension titled ‘ Blood pressure and cardiovascular risk in a contemporary cohort of young adults,’ the BP count of people in their 30s can predict their risk of cardiovascular issues in their 50s.

Measuring an individual's blood pressure (BP) is considered part of a regular health check-up. It gives an insight into the individual’s present cardiovascular and, in some cases, overall health. However, that is apparently not all it does.

How BP signals long-term risk When it comes to BP count, even small increases matter, shared Dr Kumar. In the aforementioned study, 5933 young adults participated for 24 years. It has been seen that every 10mmHg increase in systolic BP is associated with a 22 percent higher risk of cardiovascular diseases. For diastolic BP, every 5mmHg increase is associated with a 20 percent higher risk.

The higher the BP, the greater the risk, and it starts right from the normal count of 120/80, not the high BP count of 140/90. In addition to there being no clear safe threshold, the increased risk of cardiovascular diseases is for a lifetime, and not just for the next 10 years.

“Young adults often get reassured, ‘Your risk is low.’ That is misleading,” noted Dr Kumar. “Low 10-year risk does not mean low lifetime risk. Damage begins silently decades earlier.” The risk related to high BP affects both sexes similarly, without women getting any protective advantage.

In young adults, diastolic BP matters more than we think, cautioned the neurologist. This is because of the following:

Elevated diastolic BP showed a strong association with future CVD

Diastolic BP often reflects early vascular resistance and sympathetic overactivity. What is the safest zone? People with BP lower than 120/70 had the lowest long-term risk of cardiovascular diseases, as per the study, shared Dr Kumar. So that is what one should aim for, instead of simply trying to stay below the hypertension level, that is, 130/80.

“The risk starts early in life and tracks over decades. Hypertension is a cumulative exposure disease,” stated the neurologist. “By the time systolic BP crosses 140, vascular damage is already underway.”

According to Dr Kumar, this means that one should stop thinking of getting treatment for BP only after the readings cross 140/90, and start risk awareness much earlier.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.