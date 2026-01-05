Nutritionist shares 5 simple ways you can use isabgol to lose weight, manage acidity and constipation

Isabgol, or psyllium husk, is a popular dietary fibre that is derived from the seeds of Plantago ovata. It has long been used in households across India to boost gut health. Other known benefits of isabgol include regulating blood sugar levels and lowering cholesterol. Psyllium husk has many benefits alongside constipation relief, shares Kanchan Nayyar.(Pixabay)

CyTA - Journal of Food, in 2024, the ‘gelling and water-holding properties’ of isabgol make it valuable in formulating food. It improves texture, retains moisture, as well as replaces fat in various products.

Like all foods, the effectiveness of isabgol for specific functions is boosted when it is taken in combination with other specific items. Taking to Instagram on October 25, 2025, nutritionist Kanchan Nayyar shared 5 different ways for isabgol consumption to help us fight different health conditions.

1. Constipation

Providing relief from constipation is arguably the most popular use of isabgol (psyllium husk). Kanchan stated that we can get the best results by taking 1 tablespoon of isabgul mixed in a glass of warm water or milk at night.

2. Acidity

Taking 1 tablespoon of isabgol and mixing it with cold milk creates a concoction that soothes the stomach instantly.

3. Weight loss

Isbgol can help us on our weight loss journey by preventing us from overeating. For this, we need to mix one tablespoon of isabgol in lukewarm water and drink it 30 minutes before any meal.

4. Diarrhoea

Consuming 1 tablespoon of isabgol mixed with curd (yoghurt) balances gut bacteria and stops loose motion, noted Kanchan.

5. Blood sugar and cholesterol

By taking in 1 tablespoon of isabgol in a glass of water after meals, the absorption of glucose is slowed down naturally.

“Same Isabgol, Different results. It all depends on how you take it,” highlighted the nutritionist in her caption.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.