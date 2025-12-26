Not being able to hold back in the last stretch of the year, isn't you failing your body. It's a human impulse. And that makes post-Christmas TLC for the gut, not optional. These night time teas relax the nervous system, reduce swelling, amplify digestion while dissipating bloating and all in all, return your body to enter a state of rest and heal as you catch up on your sleep. Overeating happens — these night time teas make sure you wake up lighter (Photo: Shutterstock)

Take your pick from wellness page @realfoodrituals' list.

Ginger honey soother Best for: Digestive soother

Ingredients: Hot water - 1 cup, ginger slices - 4, honey - 1tsp

Method: Steep the ginger for 5 to 7 minutes, then add honey. Add a squeeze of lemon if you're feeling particularly bloated.

Chamomile cinnamon tea Best for: Sleep and calm

Ingredients: Chamomile tea bag - 1, cinnamon stick - 1, hot water

Method: Steep the chamomile, add the cinnamon stick, wait for 5 minutes and drink.

Peppermint soothing tea Best for: Bloat reducer

Ingredients: Peppermint tea bag - 1, hot water - 1 cup

Method: Steep for 5 minutes, inhale the scent, then sip slowly.

Blueberry sleep elixir Best for: Antioxidant boost

Ingredients: Warm water - 1 cup, frozen blueberries - 1/4 cup, honey - 1tsp

Method: Stir blueberries into warm water, then add honey.

Fennel seed tea Best for: Gut health

Ingredients: Fennel seeds - 1tsp, hot water - 1 cup

Method: Steep fennel for 10 minutes, sip slowly

Warm lemon and manuka water Best for: Detox support

Ingredients: Warm water - 1 cup, lemon - 1/2, manuka honey - 1/2tsp (or regular honey)

Method: Mix and sip before bed

Based on how your gut responds to a bout (or ten) of indulgent eating, these tea options leave you spoilt for choice while ensuring you wake up ready to take on another few days of treat-yo-self energy.

We wish you a very Happy Holidays!