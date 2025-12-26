Overeating happens — these night time teas make sure you wake up lighter
The last 5 days of the year don't really call for restriction — these drinks make sure you keep going strong on the feasting ragers
Not being able to hold back in the last stretch of the year, isn't you failing your body. It's a human impulse. And that makes post-Christmas TLC for the gut, not optional. These night time teas relax the nervous system, reduce swelling, amplify digestion while dissipating bloating and all in all, return your body to enter a state of rest and heal as you catch up on your sleep.
Take your pick from wellness page @realfoodrituals' list.
Ginger honey soother
Best for: Digestive soother
Ingredients: Hot water - 1 cup, ginger slices - 4, honey - 1tsp
Method: Steep the ginger for 5 to 7 minutes, then add honey. Add a squeeze of lemon if you're feeling particularly bloated.
Chamomile cinnamon tea
Best for: Sleep and calm
Ingredients: Chamomile tea bag - 1, cinnamon stick - 1, hot water
Method: Steep the chamomile, add the cinnamon stick, wait for 5 minutes and drink.
Peppermint soothing tea
Best for: Bloat reducer
Ingredients: Peppermint tea bag - 1, hot water - 1 cup
Method: Steep for 5 minutes, inhale the scent, then sip slowly.
Blueberry sleep elixir
Best for: Antioxidant boost
Ingredients: Warm water - 1 cup, frozen blueberries - 1/4 cup, honey - 1tsp
Method: Stir blueberries into warm water, then add honey.
Fennel seed tea
Best for: Gut health
Ingredients: Fennel seeds - 1tsp, hot water - 1 cup
Method: Steep fennel for 10 minutes, sip slowly
Warm lemon and manuka water
Best for: Detox support
Ingredients: Warm water - 1 cup, lemon - 1/2, manuka honey - 1/2tsp (or regular honey)
Method: Mix and sip before bed
Based on how your gut responds to a bout (or ten) of indulgent eating, these tea options leave you spoilt for choice while ensuring you wake up ready to take on another few days of treat-yo-self energy.
We wish you a very Happy Holidays!