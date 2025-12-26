Edit Profile
    Overeating happens — these night time teas make sure you wake up lighter

    The last 5 days of the year don't really call for restriction — these drinks make sure you keep going strong on the feasting ragers

    Published on: Dec 26, 2025 12:12 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Not being able to hold back in the last stretch of the year, isn't you failing your body. It's a human impulse. And that makes post-Christmas TLC for the gut, not optional. These night time teas relax the nervous system, reduce swelling, amplify digestion while dissipating bloating and all in all, return your body to enter a state of rest and heal as you catch up on your sleep.

    Overeating happens — these night time teas make sure you wake up lighter (Photo: Shutterstock)

    Take your pick from wellness page @realfoodrituals' list.

    Ginger honey soother

    Best for: Digestive soother

    Ingredients: Hot water - 1 cup, ginger slices - 4, honey - 1tsp

    Method: Steep the ginger for 5 to 7 minutes, then add honey. Add a squeeze of lemon if you're feeling particularly bloated.

    Chamomile cinnamon tea

    Best for: Sleep and calm

    Ingredients: Chamomile tea bag - 1, cinnamon stick - 1, hot water

    Method: Steep the chamomile, add the cinnamon stick, wait for 5 minutes and drink.

    Peppermint soothing tea

    Best for: Bloat reducer

    Ingredients: Peppermint tea bag - 1, hot water - 1 cup

    Method: Steep for 5 minutes, inhale the scent, then sip slowly.

    Blueberry sleep elixir

    Best for: Antioxidant boost

    Ingredients: Warm water - 1 cup, frozen blueberries - 1/4 cup, honey - 1tsp

    Method: Stir blueberries into warm water, then add honey.

    Fennel seed tea

    Best for: Gut health

    Ingredients: Fennel seeds - 1tsp, hot water - 1 cup

    Method: Steep fennel for 10 minutes, sip slowly

    Warm lemon and manuka water

    Best for: Detox support

    Ingredients: Warm water - 1 cup, lemon - 1/2, manuka honey - 1/2tsp (or regular honey)

    Method: Mix and sip before bed

    Based on how your gut responds to a bout (or ten) of indulgent eating, these tea options leave you spoilt for choice while ensuring you wake up ready to take on another few days of treat-yo-self energy.

    We wish you a very Happy Holidays!

