Doctor explains why chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and obesity increase the risk of severe dengue

Dengue has been a major threat to public health all across the country for decades. Recently, the risk has increased, with the infection being observed throughout the year, driven by longer transmission seasons and the impact of climate change. Dengue is being detected in the country throughout the year, shares Dr Vardani. (Unsplash)

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On the occasion of World Dengue Day, Dr Anil Vardani, senior director of internal medicine at BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital, New Delhi, shared with HT Lifestyle how the threat of the disease is significantly increased for people with chronic health issues.

According to the physician, the Aedes mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus are mostly active in early morning and late afternoon. Early symptoms generally include high fever up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, and skin rashes. Severe cases can lead to plasma leakage, bleeding, shock, and organ failure.

“The risk for severe dengue is greater in those with underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, as dengue can intensify these conditions and vice versa,” noted Dr Vardani.

How diabetes and hypertension increase dengue risk Dr Vardani revealed that patients with diabetes have a 2.5-fold increased risk of developing dengue hemorrhagic fever. “When diabetes coexists with cardiovascular disease, the risk rises even further, with an eightfold higher likelihood of serious organ complications compared to those without these conditions,” he shared.

When hypertension is added to the mix, a person becomes 1.5 to two times more likely to develop severe dengue and is more likely to need intensive care or have serious complications.

“This is because high blood sugar weakens the immune system, increases inflammation, damages blood vessels, and slows the body’s ability to clear the virus, making complications such as fluid leakage, bleeding, and organ dysfunction more likely,” noted Dr Vardani.

The effect of hypertension in itself is similarly severe. As per the doctor, “Hypertension weakens and damages blood vessels, making them more fragile. Similarly, in people with pre-existing heart conditions, damaged blood vessels and weaker heart function make it harder to handle the inflammation and plasma leakage caused by dengue, and the infection can further strain or inflame the heart.”