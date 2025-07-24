Foreigner picks up trash left behind by Indian tourists in Himachal. Viral video

A video of a foreign tourist picking up trash from a scenic location in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral, reigniting the conversation around civic responsibility and the behaviour of Indian tourists at popular destinations. A video shows a foreign tourist picking up trash in Himachal Pradesh(X/@iNikhilsaini)

The clip, shared on X by user Nikhil Saini, is reportedly from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. It shows a foreign visitor collecting discarded waste — presumably left behind by Indian tourists — against the backdrop of a waterfall. The foreign tourist was seen wearing a blue towel around his waist as he bent down to pick up plastic wrappers littering the rocks near the waterfall.

“Maybe if I have free day, I will sit and tell people, ‘pick this up’. I have no problem telling people,” the foreigner told the person filming the video.

Watch the clip below:

"Shameful a foreign tourist is more concerned about nature’s beauty while local tourists keep shamelessly littering such stunning places. No govt or administration is to be blamed — it’s the people who need to change if we ever want a clean country," Saini wrote in the caption.

Viral video sparks strong reactions

The post triggered a wave of reactions in the comments section, with many users expressing frustration at the casual attitude of Indian tourists towards cleanliness.

“I have said it many times. Need a generational shift in the mindset. Teach your children that it is bad. I have seen people telling their kids to throw trash out of the car. Civic sense is zero amongst us,” wrote an X user.

“Hence proved again, it’s not Government fault but Indians are the problem of littering in India,” another said.

“Absolutely shameful. Until people change their mindset, no amount of rules or governance can keep our country clean,” a viewer added.