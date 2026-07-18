Will FIFA World Cup final be moved due to Canadian wildfires? Here's what we know about air quality concerns in New York

The FIFA World Cup final is all set to be played on Sunday, July 19, in New Jersey. However, the fixture faces some concerns due to wildfires burning primarily in Canada, as well as in northern Minnesota. There is uncertainty over whether the Spain vs Argentina final will need to be moved or relocated because of the threats and dangers posed by the Canadian wildfires.

There is uncertainty over whether the Spain vs Argentina final will need to be moved or relocated because of the threats and dangers posed by the Canadian wildfires.

Will the World Cup final be moved? However, according to reports, no decision has been made to change the final's date at this stage.

A Bloomberg report stated: “FIFA has no plans to move the World Cup final on Sunday, even as smoke from Canadian wildfires degrades air quality in the New York area, according to people familiar with the matter.”

Smoke blankets parts of US Thick wildfire smoke spread across parts of the United States on Thursday, stretching from the Great Lakes to the East Coast and causing visibility issues while prompting health warnings over outdoor air quality.

The conditions were severe enough for Major League Soccer to postpone the Vancouver Whitecaps' game against Chicago Fire at Chicago's Soldier Field.

Also read: Why is the sky yellow in northeastern US? Canadian wildfire smoke triggers air quality alerts in Massachusetts

However, FIFA is not currently expressing major concern over Sunday's World Cup final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the forecast expected to improve, according to ESPN.

FIFA closely monitors conditions The New York Office of Emergency Management classified the air quality as “unhealthy for everyone” on Friday, an improvement from Thursday's “very unhealthy” rating.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet FIFA President Gianni Infantino later on Friday.