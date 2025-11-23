Laura Loomer calls Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘evil, parasitic woman,’ says she is 'enjoying MTG’s misery'

Laura Loomer has launched scathing attacks on Marjorie Taylor Greene after the latter said she will resign from office in January. Her decision has shocked some in her own party, days after she had a public fallout with Donald Trump, who called her a “traitor.” Greene announced her decision in an official statement on social media. Laura Loomer calls MTG ‘evil, parasitic woman,’ says ‘I’m enjoying her misery' (Photographer: Eric Lee/Bloomberg, AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Lauma Loomer’s attacks on Marjorie Taylor Greene

Loomer attacked Greene in a series of posts on X, saying Greene “wants Trump to chase her” and claiming "it's all about the money for her.” She added, “Always has been. She’s doing this for the money. Expect to see her portfolio explode between now and January 2026. Marjorie TRADER Greene,” while noting that Greene’s “federal pension kicks in on January 3, 2026.”

In one post, Loomer accused Greene of planting “a nasty story about me in the NYT and lied about me and created such a mess so that I wasn’t able to work on” Trump’s campaign in March of 2023. “I am not ashamed to say that I am enjoying MTG’s misery. What comes around goes around. I am truly enjoying watching her get a dose of her own medicine. There is nothing I love more than when revenge is delivered,” she added, adding that she will “never forget that and I will never forgive.”

“One of the biggest scandals that isn’t really known to the public is Marjorie Traitor Greene’s insider trading, and the extent to which she went to cover it up. @mtgreenee is VERY sensitive about her stock trades and she doesn’t want anyone knowing this little secret,” Loomer wrote in one post, adding that Greene “fired her Deputy Chief of Staff Nick Dyer because he wouldn’t help her cover up her stock trades.”

Greene shared a screengrab of a Daily Mail article ‘Date MTG has chosen to quit in TWO DAYS after her generous congressional pension vests,’ writing, “Such a greedy woman. Her love for $ over her country is what led to the traitor’s downfall. And so many people are eating it up. @mtgreenee why not just resign today? Because this is & always has been about enriching yourself. Admit it. I know how you operate sick woman.”

In an X post, Greene said, “Yah. @mtgreenee is an evil, parasitic woman who smeared me and lied about me for years after using me until she made a deal with Kevin McCarthy. Then she spread vicious lies about me when Trump hired me to work on his campaign. She then paid a foreign national who has been accused of pedophilia to post hit pieces about me based off of complete lies because she didn’t want me to have a job I earned with my hard work. She is a professional liar and I wish her the worst. I have every right to hate MTG. And I do. I’m enjoying her Karma. What goes around comes around. She has lied about me for YEARS after using me till she sold her soul to McCarthy. She is a demon in my eyes.”

Greene also alleged, “I was also swatted and I have reason to believe MTG’s intern, who was living at her house, is the person who likely swatted me. She is a pathological liar if she says she didn’t plant stories against me to stop me from working with Trump. She would tell me she loved me and how she wanted me in Congress. Then, she sold her soul to Kevin McCarthy and started sabotaging me. It was insane behavior. There’s 2 sides to every story.”

Greene said in her statement about her resignation that he wanted to avoid a nasty primary. She also predicted that the GOP would lose its House majority in the midterms.

“I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms,” Greene said.