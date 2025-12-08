Benin coup: US Embassy orders Americans to shelter in place as reported explosions, gunfire rock Cotonou; alert issued

The U.S. Embassy in Benin issued an emergency security alert late Sunday, ordering American citizens to shelter in place after gunfire, explosions and “unclear” security conditions erupted across Cotonou following an attempted military coup. Motorbike taxis carrying passengers stops at a crossroad in Cotonou following rumors of a possible coup in the country on December 7, 2025. Benin's President Patrice Talon is safe and the army is regaining control, after a group of soldiers said they had ousted him from power, the presidency told AFP on Sunday. "This is a small group of people who only control the television," his office said. "The regular army is regaining control. The city and the country are completely secure." (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

In its message, the embassy warned of roadblocks, widespread disruptions to phone and internet service, and armed clashes near government buildings, and said all routine consular services scheduled for Monday, December 8, would be suspended. It urged U.S. citizens to avoid the presidential area, remain indoors, review personal security plans and keep a low profile.

The alert came as loyalist and mutinous forces battled for control of key sites in the West African nation’s commercial capital.

President Patrice Talon says coup attempt ‘defeated’

Hours after the U.S. warning, President Patrice Talon appeared on state television to declare the coup attempt defeated, praising loyalist troops for reclaiming military sites and clearing “the last pockets of resistance,” reported Reuters.

He vowed harsh consequences for the mutineers and expressed sympathy for victims and those believed to have been taken hostage during the violence.

Nigeria dispatched fighter jets and ground units at Benin’s request, according to Nigerian officials cited by Reuters, as part of a rapid regional effort to support the Talon government. Nigerian aircraft were observed entering Benin’s airspace around the time major explosions reverberated through Cotonou, which security sources told local media were linked to airstrikes targeting rebel-held positions.

ECOWAS condemned the uprising and activated elements of its standby force, with personnel from Nigeria, Ghana, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast deployed to assist in restoring order.

Rebel soldiers briefly seize state TV

The unrest began early Sunday when at least eight armed soldiers stormed the state broadcaster and declared on air that a military committee led by Lt. Col. Pascal Tigri had dissolved national institutions, suspended the constitution and closed the country’s borders. The mutineers cited worsening insecurity in northern Benin, neglect of fallen soldiers’ families, and rising economic strains, including increased taxes and reduced healthcare access.

Residents reported gunfire in multiple neighborhoods as people attempted to attend morning church services. Police later moved to secure intersections across central Cotonou.

The French and Russian embassies issued parallel warnings advising their nationals to stay indoors, according to BBC, while businesses shuttered and roads emptied amid the chaos.

Witnesses described dragging furniture inside, closing shopfronts and hunkering down as clashes and explosions continued through the day.

The attempted coup comes four months ahead of Benin’s April presidential election, which will conclude Talon’s second term. Tensions have also grown over jihadist incursions in northern Benin, reported BBC, where attacks in recent months have killed dozens of security personnel and strained the military.