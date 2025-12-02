US to end dual citizenship? All on ‘Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025’

Senator Bernie Moreno, a Republican representing Ohio, is reportedly preparing to propose a new law aimed at abolishing dual citizenship in the United States. The proposed legislation, known as the Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025, would require US citizens who also hold citizenship in another nation to make a choice between retaining their citizenship or that of the other country, reported Fox News Digital. Senator Bernie Moreno's proposed Exclusive Citizenship Act of 2025 would require US citizens with dual nationality to choose one citizenship, risking loss of US citizenship if they fail to comply.(Getty Images via AFP)

In addition to this, the bill would prevent Americans from obtaining new foreign citizenship in the future unless they renounce their US citizenship. This development occurs in the context of Trump’s more stringent approach to immigration, which includes various changes to green card regulations, modifications to work visas, and a crackdown on illegal immigration.

Speaking to Fox News, Moreno, who was born in Colombia, stated that he gave away his Colombian citizenship and became an American citizen at 18.

“It was an honour to pledge an Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America and only to the United States of America. Being an American citizen is an honor and a privilege — and if you want to be an American, it’s all or nothing. It’s time to end dual citizenship for good,” he remarked.

Here's what US citizenship law says

According to the US government, “US law does not require a US citizen to choose between US citizenship and another (foreign) nationality (or nationalities). A US citizen may naturalise in a foreign state without any risk to their US citizenship.” However, this regulation may be altered if Moreno’s proposed legislation is enacted.

How would the new law function?

Under the proposed legislation, it would be the duty of the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to establish systems for tracking dual citizens.

Once identified, Americans with dual citizenship would have a year to either renounce their foreign citizenship or formally relinquish their US citizenship. Those who fail to comply within the year would automatically forfeit their US citizenship. Additionally, individuals who renounce their US citizenship, whether voluntarily or involuntarily, would be classified as non-citizens and treated under immigration laws as foreigners.

Moreno’s bill is part of the current Republican focus on immigration matters and citizenship regulations in the United States. At present, American law permits citizens to maintain citizenship in multiple nations. There is no obligation to prioritize one allegiance over another.

