Las Vegas entrepreneur claims ex-husband offered her $339,000 to stay married for his US citizenship

A Las Vegas entrepreneur shared a video on Instagram alleging that her ex-husband once offered her a huge amount of money to stay married so that he could easily secure American citizenship. In the post, the woman claimed that since her refusal, he has dragged her through "unnecessary and frivolous legal proceedings”, which have completely destroyed her life. A Las Vegas entrepreneur shared an Instagram post about her ex-husband, tagging ICE and other government agencies. (GoFundMe)

“My ex-husband offered me $339,000 to stay married so he could get his U.S. citizenship,” Las Vegas entrepreneur Alejandra Aguilar Sonnier wrote on Instagram while posting a video.

“Let that sink in… he was bribing me to commit immigration fraud for him,” she continued, adding, “And yet this same man has been dragging me through Las Vegas Family Court for 17 months with frivolous lawsuits while acting like he hasn’t broken a few federal law, including tax fraud.”

In the video, she alleged the same thing and shared a series of pictures, claiming they are text screenshots and legal documents she received from her ex.

She concluded her post by tagging several government agencies and writing, “Instead of targeting hardworking families, maybe ICE and federal authorities should start looking at the criminals openly trying to game the system.” HT.com has not independently verified the claims in the post.

Social media is divided:

The video has sparked mixed reactions among social media users. While some showed their support for Sonnier, others were quick to dismiss her claims.

An individual supporting her posted, “Gosh, I’m so glad I’m liking this post and writing this comment so this gets more coverage.” Another argued, “Why would you post this? Just let him get citizenship? This is a stupid post. Take the money for goodness' sake. This post is ridiculous.”

A third commented, “All lies. If he has $339k to give away, he doesn’t need you to stay in the US.” A fourth joked, “ICE likes this post.” A fifth wrote, “I know that's right, girl. Expose him.”

Woman launches GoFundMe asking for help:

Sonnier has also started a GoFundMe titled, “Legal Battles Drained Me—Need Your Help.” She wrote, “For the past 16 months, I’ve been relentlessly harassed, stalked, and financially drained through the Las Vegas Family Court system—by a man I have no children, no ties, and no obligation to. He’s weaponized the courts to punish me for moving on with my life.”

She claimed she lost her business and savings during the legal battle while incurring a “huge amount of debt.” She further said that she has spent $40,000 in legal fees, with $20,000 spent just on her divorce. She set the goal for $7,000 and has raised $1,935 to date.

As per her Instagram posts, she has remarried and has shifted to Mexico with her new husband. She has two daughters.