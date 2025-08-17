'Absolutely disgusting': ICE arrest of TikToker Tatiana Martinez sparks anger on social media

The arrest of Colombian TikToker Tatiana Martinez by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Los Angeles, California, has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage. After the social media star was grabbed from the parking lot of her residence, the video was shared on Reddit, drawing sharp criticism from users who were shocked to see Martinez being pinned down during the arrest. After the social media star was grabbed from the parking lot of her residence, the video was shared on Reddit, drawing sharp criticism.(Reddit)

LA Taco reported that Tatiana Martinez lost consciousness during the arrest and required medical attention. She was taken to White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles before being moved to a detention centre.

One user who shared the video on Reddit, called the manner of arrest as "absolutely disgusting." The user alleged that the visuals were absolutely horrific. "I’m just more blown that there are this many people willing to execute these atrocities," they added.

"I don't want to be here anymore. I'm ashamed to be American," one user said.

The nature of the arrest sparked a wave of anger and outrage online, with many calling the incident “shocking and terrifying and depressing and just all the bad things.”

Another commenter wrote, “I hope one day these monsters see justice.”

Others condemned the conduct of the ICE officers, highlighting their use of masks to obscure their identities. “These agents love wearing masks to hide their identity now. Deplorable doesn’t begin to describe them,” one user said.

The incident has also renewed concerns about ICE detaining US citizens and legal residents. “How many US citizens and legal residents have been dragged into this terrible practice?” another person questioned.

Some responses focused on the sheer trauma of the ordeal. “Can you imagine being forcibly dragged from your car, thrown to the ground, and brutalised by masked men who then shove you into a van, transport you over state lines without notifying your family, and then hold you imprisoned for an indefinite period of time with no recourse?” one comment read.