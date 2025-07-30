Indian woman wants ICE to deport her husband, claims he’s in USA illegally: ‘He is a fake asylee’

An Indian woman claimed on Instagram that her husband is in the USA illegally and tagged the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), urging the agency to deport him. The woman alleged that he went to America as a “fake asylee”, abandoning her and their daughter in India. She further alleged that her husband plans to get married in the US to get a green card. A woman shared these pics claiming her husband is in the USA illegally. (Screengrab (Instagram))

What did the woman claim?

“He is a fake asylee as he has no life threat here in his home country. And now he has married or is intending to marry someone or is having a live-in relationship, on which circumstances i don't know, but he is still married to me legally. He went there illegally just to earn money as well as citizenship. We have a 7 year old daughter named,” she wrote, adding, “He didn't think twice before abandoning both of us.”

The woman said that her husband is currently living in Fresno, California. She claimed that initially she didn’t report him as he promised to take her to the US, but now that he is planning to get married, she feels he should be deported to “his home country.”

She claimed she also has proof of his fake asylum. She continued, “I want justice for me and my daughter.” The woman added, “Bigamy is a criminal offense in India as well as in the USA.”

She concluded her post with a few pictures. One of them shows her with her husband and another member of her family. She also shared a photo capturing her as a newlywed. In other photos, she shared her wedding card and marriage registration certificate. Finally, she posted a video that she claims shows her husband reaching the US border, allegedly illegally. In a comment on her post, she added that she doesn't have any grudge against her husband but just wants him to return to India.

“I beg you all to help me in sending my husband back to India. In the post are our engagement and marriage pics, our marriage certificate and our daughter's birth certificate. The video is of my husband when he reached the USA border in May 2022.”