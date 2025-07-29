Who is Manjot Singh? ICE claims Indian arrested 6 different times for robbery, criminal impersonation

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shared a video on social media of detaining an Indian man who allegedly entered the USA illegally. The agency accused the man of various criminal activities, alleging that local police have arrested him on multiple occasions. ICE shared that the agency is set to deport an Indian named Manjot Singh. (Instagram/@icegov)

“Because of liberal sanctuary policies, Manjot Singh of India was arrested at least SIX different times by local authorities for crimes including robbery, criminal impersonation, DUI, and more,” ICE wrote, adding, “Now that he’s in our custody, Manjot should expect to be deported.”

The agency's video shows the man being detained by ICE officials. A separate tweet adds that he was arrested jointly by ICE Seattle, Homeland Security Investigations Northwest, and the United States Border Patrol. Manjot Singh is reportedly 25 years old.

Take a look at the post shared by ICE:

Amid the Trump administration criticising state and local sanctuary policies, some places, including Seattle, are defending the policies to slow arrests, especially for purely immigration-related offences.

What is a 'Sanctuary City'?

According to the Seattle government's official website, this terminology means "all City departments prioritize and consider policies, actions, and practices that help immigrant and refugee communities succeed." The site, however, warns that the word can often be "misused, misinterpreted, or misunderstood."

It further states that in Seattle, the city employees do not ask about immigration status. "This 'don't ask' policy allows our police department to build strong relationships within immigrant and refugee communities, which makes them safer. Crime is statistically significantly lower in so-called 'sanctuary counties' compared to 'non-sanctuary counties,' and economies are stronger in so-called 'sanctuary counties' compared to 'non-sanctuary counties'," the site states.