ICE video gives raw look at deportation flight from Indiana: 'Up close, personal'

A video shared on Instagram by ICE has piqued people’s interest. According to the agency, it captures an “up close and personal” view of a deportation flight from Indiana. ICE posted a video on Instagram of a deportation flight taking off from Gary, Indiana. (Instagram/@icegov)

“Have you ever seen a deportation flight up close and personal?” the agency wrote. “This one lifted off from Gary, Ind., carrying dozens of aliens with one-way tickets out of the United States,” it added.

The video shows handcuffed and shackled individuals getting out of a car at the instructions of ICE officers. Then, they walk up the stairs to board a flight.

At one point, an ICE officer says that a similar picture is seen all across the country. The clip also gives an inside view of the plane, where the deportees are seated with the ICE officials around them.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

ICE’s video mostly received praise from social media users. However, a few labelled it as inhuman.

An individual wrote, “Take note, UK!!! That's how easy it is.” Another joined, “Keep up the great work!” A third posted, “A beautiful sight.” A fourth wrote, “This is inhuman.”

About ICE:

ICE, United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was created in 2003 “through a merger of the investigative and interior enforcement elements of the former US Customs Service and the Immigration and Naturalization Service.”

It has more than 20,000 law enforcement and support personnel who operate out of 400 offices across America. The agency, with a nearly $8 billion budget, has three operational directorates: the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). In addition, there’s Management and Administration (M&A), which supports the work of the other three operational branches.