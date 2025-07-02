3-year-old told to self-deport in ‘leave US’ letter? Reddit claim raises alarm, sparks disbelief

A Reddit user sparked concern online after sharing what they said was a “Notice of Termination of Parole” from Homeland Security addressed to their 3-year-old nephew. While the user asked if it was fake, others quickly warned it was likely real and urged immediate legal counsel. A Reddit user claimed that this letter from Homeland Security was sent to a three-year-old boy. (Reddit/nintaibaransu)

“This letter seems fake. I don’t know what to do,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “This letter was sent to my 3-year-old nephew.”

The letter in question, dated June 20, 2025, has the subject line “Notice of Termination of Parole.” The letter starts with “Name of the alien…” and then says, “It is time for you to leave the United States.”

The note further urges the receiver to “self-deport” and lists the punishments that one may receive for not doing so.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

The Reddit user’s post sparked concerns among the social media users, with many suggesting they seek proper legal counsel after insisting that the letter looks real.

An individual posted, “Yeah, it’s not fake. The letterhead ink colours are correct. I’d consult an immigration attorney if needed or if a US citizen, get a family lawyer to send a letter to DHS showing proof of US citizenship.”

Another added, “I’ve seen these before; they’re not fake; it’s more like an announcement letting you know what you can do before ICE comes to you.” A third joined, “Scammers do not give official government contact. This is real and the reality under Trump. He wants to kick out those who follow the laws or are too young to do so, like children under parole. I am so sorry and disgusted. I almost became a citizen and am just sickened by how people trying to follow the laws are now being railroaded. Give this to your LAWYER immediately, and Godspeed.”

A fourth wrote, “Looks so amateur and poorly done… but sadly, this is how the administration operates. It’s 100% real, sadly.”