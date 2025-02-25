Man seen putting ‘Deport by USA’ sticker, American flag on vehicle with Punjab license plate

Mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals has turned into a key policy under Donald Trump’s administration. America has already started deporting nationals they believe entered the country illegally, including people from India. The first round of deportation concerning illegal Indians took place earlier this month when the US transported 104 Indians to Amritsar. Social media has been buzzing with posts about the illegal immigrants deported to India, and among them is a video that has left people irked. It shows a man putting a “Deport by USA” sticker on a vehicle with a Punjab license plate. A man in Punjab is seen putting a ‘Deport by USA’ sticker on a vehicle. (Screengrab)

In the video, a man puts the sticker on the car. He then adds a small flag of the USA just beside the sticker. In another video, the vehicle is seen on the streets.

Take a look at the video here:

Social media is irritated:

The video prompted a flurry of comments on social media, with most slamming the man for his choice of words on the sticker. An individual posted, “Doing this like it's a flex, and they wonder why no one likes them.” Another added, “They think it’s a proud moment.” A third commented, “Wow! The pride in their eyes for getting deported for illegal immigration. Shouldn’t they be thankful that they were just deported instead of being put behind bars?” A fourth wrote, “Heights of the desperation of not giving up on that flag.”

During the first batch, on February 5, 104 Indian immigrants were deported from the US, followed by a second batch of 117 illegal immigrants on February 15. The following day, on February 16, 112 Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar airport. On February 24, 12 Indians were deported from the United States of America.