'Biggest Punjabi artist' walks past woman at Jaipur hotel. Watch her reaction

Dubai model Geena Sandhu recently posted a behind-the-scenes video during a photoshoot at a luxury Jaipur hotel where she claimed the "biggest Punjabi artist" walked past her but she was too late to notice. In the video, Geena Sandhu is stunned by the surprise meet and keeps looking in the singer's direction and throws her hands in the air.(Instagram/geendasandhu)

The reel, which has over 6.7 million views on Instagram, shows Geena posing for photos while wearing a stunning mustard yellow dhoti ensemble along with her "bestie" Serena Takhar. As the two women are chatting, a man wearing a basketball cap and shorts walks past them and nods in their direction.

Take a look at the video here:

Geena is seen nodding back when suddenly a look of shock comes over her face. She looks at her friend who keeps walking away in the other direction and raises her hand. "That's Jazzy B," she whispers.

Stunned by the surprise meet, she keeps looking in the singer's direction and throws her hands in the air. "When the biggest Punjabi artist walks past and you notice but your bestie is clueless," she wrote in the video.

In the caption she wrote, "this is us in a nutshell, sorry paaji," and tagged Jazzy B.

Who is Jazzy B?

Jaswinder Singh Bains, better known by his stage name Jazzy B, is an Indo-Canadian singer. Popular during the early and late 2000s, his hit songs "Glassy" and "Jihne Mera Dil Luteya" are iconic to the period.

Recently, he worked as a playback singer on a song for Akshay Kumar's movie Kesari in 2019. In 2020, his song "Jine Mera Dil Luteya" was recreated as "Gaallan Kardi" with Jyotica Tangri & Mumzy Stranger for Saif Ali Khan, Tabu & Alaya Furniturewala starrer Jawaani Jaaneman.

Here's how internet reacted to the video

While Geena was shocked after spotting Jazzy B, those who commented on her reel said her reaction to the discovery was hilarious. "The way you looked at him and just carried on," said one user.

"The mime at the end," said another user referring to Geena mouthing "Jihne Mera Dil Luteya" to her friend after Jazzy B walked past.

"Why is Serena always in her own world? Come on now. That's THE ONE AND ONLY Jazzy B," a third user said.