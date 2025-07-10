Traffic on 'busiest' LA highway vanishes amid ICE raids? Wild X video claims

Los Angeles has been subject to several immigration raids in the recent few days. Amid the chatter about ICE raids, a viral video has surfaced on social media. It claims that the mass deportation has left “one of the busiest highways” in Los Angeles near-empty, even during the peak hours. The image shows a portion of a highway with light traffic. (Screengrab (X))

“How many illegals are really in Los Angeles, California? This is the 101 Freeway, one of the busiest freeways in LA. This is just outside of Los Angeles, heading into LA at 8:00am on a work day. If you’ve been to LA you know how insane this is… Illegals are hiding from ICE,” the caption shared along with the video reads. The video shows a section of a freeway with light traffic.

Though HT.com cannot independently verify the claims in the X post, the post shared on July 9 has gained over 5.1 million views.

How did social media react?

People posted varied comments, expressing disbelief, questioning the authenticity of the video, and praising Donald Trump’s immigration policies. A few claimed that the highway was wrongly identified.

An individual posted, “That's not the 101. The 101 does not have adjacent multi-level onramps/offramps. It could be 110, but I'm not buying the empty freeways yet, especially this time of summer.” Another remarked, “Very strange. Are there really that many illegals in LA and the surrounding area? And they had jobs in the city? Weird.”

A third remarked, “Idk, I find it hard to believe this is accurate. I was born and raised in LA. Left in 2005 and it was always packed. Maybe I need to go back for a visit (would rather not) and see if this is real.” A fourth wrote, “Looks like the quality of life is going way up in LA for commuters.”