White House releases Donald Trump's MRI results: ‘Excellent overall health’

Amid speculation about the US President's health. White House has released the results of Donald Trump's MRI scan, which the Republican leader underwent in October. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with members of the media following a call with military service members, on Thanksgiving, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden/File Photo(REUTERS)

Trump had been under growing pressure to disclose his medical test results after several Democrats, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, questioned his mental sharpness and overall health, Politico reported. Trump had also drawn attention earlier this summer due to noticeable swelling in his ankles and bruising on the back of his right hand.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, on Monday, reading a summary provided to her from the physician to the President, said, "This level of detailed assessment is standard for an executive physical at President Trump's age and confirms that he remains in excellent overall health."

Speaking at the press conference, Leavitt said that the purpose of the MRI scan was "preventative to identify any issues early." Reading the summary, she confirmed that President Trump's "cardiovascular imaging was perfectly normal," and there was "no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels."

"The heart chambers are normal in size. The vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows e excellent health. His abdominal imaging is also perfectly normal. All major organs appear very healthy and well perfused. Everything evaluated is functioning within normal limits with no acute or chronic concerns." She further stated.

Trump had undergone the evaluation of his cardiovascular and abdominal systems in October.

The White House released the results of President Donald Trump's October MRI after he appeared unable to specify to reporters aboard Air Force One which part of his body had been scanned, as reported by Politico

"It was just an MRI," Trump told reporters. "What part of the body? It wasn't the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it."