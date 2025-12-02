'Will go to Delhi if Gandhis & Kharge call': Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar after meet amid CM tussle

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar addressed the media for the second time in four days, yet again putting up a united front amid speculation of a power tussle and potential leadership change in the state. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar welcomes Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for a breakfast meeting at his residence, in Bengaluru(PTI)

With Shivakumar to his side, Siddaramaiah said that both the leaders would be willing to go to New Delhi if called there by the Congress high command. The remarks came after the two leaders yet again met for breakfast this morning.

The chief minister also said that a meeting of the MPs has been called on December 8, but didn't specify if leadership issues would be discussed there.

“We will discuss farmers' issues and other issues of the state...Both of us will accept the reason taken by the high command, especially Rahul, Sonia, Priyanka and Mallikarjun Kharge... If they (the party high command) call us (to Delhi), we will definitely go,” Siddaramaiah said.

The chief minister also said that all Karnataka MLAs were united, and would face the Opposition together. “We are always united, we are brothers and working together,” Siddaramaiah said.

There has been buzz of a change in Karnataka's leadership ever since Siddaramaiah completed two and a half years as chief minister last month.

The Congress came to power in the southern state in 2023, and after days of speculation, Siddaramaiah got the top job and DK Shivakumar was made his deputy.

However, there was chatter that the party has come up with “rotational CM” deal between the two leaders. As part of the arrangement, Shivakumar was apparently supposed to take over as CM after half of Siddaramaiah's term was over.

Renewed speculation emerged after Shivakumar hinted at stepping down as the chief of Karnataka Congress, and some of his supports camped up in Delhi.

However, the two leaders seemed to put the rift reports to rest as they met for breakfast at Siddaramaiah's residence on Saturday. In turn, Shivakumar also invited the chief minister over for breakfast this morning.