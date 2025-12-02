Amid CM tussle, Siddaramaiah set to visit Shivakumar's home for breakfast today

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit his deputy D K Shivakumar's residence for breakfast on December 2, just two days after the two sat together in the wake of a raging power tussle. Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said that he was yet to receive a formal invitation and would go after receiving it. (@DKShivakumar/X)

On Monday, Shivakumar confirmed that he has invited Siddaramaiah for breakfast to discuss and strengthen their collective efforts to deliver the promises made to Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Siddaramaiah said that he was yet to receive a formal invitation and would go after receiving it. Meanwhile, Shivakumar has maintained that it's a matter between him and the CM, and that they were working like “brothers”, PTI reported.

"Me and the CM continue to work together as a team. I have invited the Hon'ble CM for breakfast tomorrow to discuss and strengthen our collective efforts to deliver on our promises to Karnataka," Shivakumar posted on 'X' in the evening.

Two days ago, in a similar breakfast, Shivakumar visited the CM's residence in an attempt to break the logjam over the leadership row involving the two leaders. The meeting was convened by Siddaramaiah at the behest of the Congress high command.

Also read: Karnataka CM post tiff not over? DKS points to Delhi as ‘temple’ as high command to take final call | India News

After the initial meeting held on Saturday, both leaders had publicly stated that "there won't be any confusion". Both the leaders maintained that on the leadership issue, they would obey the high command.

This new development is being seen as a move by the high command to pause the leadership tussle between the two. It also signals Siddaramaiah's continuation as the CM for the time being, the PTI report said. This also comes ahead of the Belagavi legislature session from December 8.

"As told by the CM on Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Shivakumar's residence for breakfast tomorrow," official sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar earlier said, “We met under your (media) pressure (on November 29). There was no need for it.” He also stated that the media is alleging groupism, but there are no groups. "You are creating groups, DK group, Siddaramaiah group and others," the state Congress chief was quoted as saying.

Also read: In breakfast meet, Siddaramaiah asks Shivakumar to take over Karnataka CM role in 2028: Sources | India News

Asserting that he is not in any group, Shivakumar added, “I have 140 people (MLAs) with me.”

Shivakumar's brother and former Congress MP D K Suresh, who was in Delhi, reportedly came to Bengaluru on Monday to meet the Congress high command leaders. Speaking to the reporters, Suresh said he was not willing to share details of the travel, adding, “It was a personal visit.”

Suresh emphasised that everything is happening smoothly. "Breakfast meetings are taking place. Tomorrow there is also a breakfast meeting. So everything will come to a stage," he was quoted as saying.

He also said that the high command will make the decision at the appropriate time, and until then, “we will have to wait.”

Asked whether the time has come for Shivakumar to become the CM, Suresh said, "Let's wait and see."

The power tussle within Congress had intensified amid speculation about a change in chief minister in the state after the government reached the halfway mark of its five-year term on November 20.