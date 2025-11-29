'Rotational' CM deal, a breakfast invite: Karnataka power tussle in 5 points

It has been over two years since Siddaramaiah assumed the chief minister post in Karnataka and DK Shivakumar became his deputy. However, a leadership struggle now stares at the Congress-led Karnataka government, with two people apparently eyeing the same spot. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar(PTI)

As speculation over a possible leadership change intensifies, a strategy group meeting is scheduled for November 30, which senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will also reportedly attend.

Besides, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who are once again considered possible contenders for the top job, will meet for breakfast soon. The invite was extended by the chief minister to his deputy, after the Congress high command urged both leaders to hold discussions on the ongoing crisis.

Here are 5 key points on the leadership crisis:

Rotational CM deal: In 2023, as Congress returned to power in Karnataka with a decisive majority, a key question emerged: Who would become the chief minister? Speculation centered on Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, with Siddaramaiah ultimately securing the top post. Shivakumar was appointed his deputy, reportedly under a “power-sharing” or “rotational chief minister” arrangement, under which he would assume office after two and a half years. Now, with Congress having completed half its tenure, speculation has resurfaced about whether Shivakumar will take over.

Shivakumar 'not in a hurry': Amid growing speculation, DK Shivakumar recently denied holding any talks with the Congress high command on replacing Siddaramaiah, adding he was in "no hurry" for anything. However, his cryptic posts on social media kept the buzz over him eyeing the top spot alive. His posts on “keeping one’s word is greatest strength” and “word power is world power” were seen as a subtle nudge to the party high command.

What Siddaramaiah said: In what was seen as an apparent clapback at Shivakumar's posts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cited the “mandate given by the people” and said that he plans to complete his full term of five years, to scheduled to end in 2028. However, he also said that he would accept the Congress high command's decision, and invited Shivakumar over for breakfast this morning. "As I said earlier, I will accept whatever the high command says; there is no change in my stand. Even he (Shivakumar) said that whatever the high command says we'll follow that..." Siddaramaiah said.

Shivakumar hints at leaving key post: One half of Siddaramaiah's tenure as chief minister ended on November 20, sparking speculation about a leadership change as Shivakumar’s supporters began highlighting the 2023 power-sharing agreement. A day before that, Shivakumar suggested stepping down as the Karnataka Congress chief, saying he can't hold the post “permanently”, and expressed his desire to make way for others.

Key meeting on Sunday: According to news agency ANI, the Congress high command will discuss the Karnataka leadership tussle in a Strategy Group meeting scheduled for the evening of November 30, ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament. Senior party leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will also be present at the meeting. While Siddaramaiah has said that he would fly to New Delhi if summoned by the high command, Shivakumar had also indicated that he would travel to the national capital on December 1.