‘Can’t hold post permanently': Shivakumar hints at stepping down as Karnataka Congress President

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday suggested stepping down as the state Congress chief, saying "I cannot hold the post permanently". Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has hinted at quitting as state Congress chief.(PTI)

Shivakumar, who is seen as a contender for the Karnataka CM post, said he has served as the state party head for over five years, adding that others should also be given an opportunity.

"Whether I’m around or not is immaterial. But I want to set up 100 party offices during my tenure." Shivakumar said while speaking at a party event, according to PTI.

"I cannot hold the post permanently. It has already been 5.5 years, and in March, it will be six years," the deputy CM said. "Others should be given an opportunity. But I will be in the leadership. Don't worry, I will be at the frontline."

The Congress leader was appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President in May 2020. He said he was intended to resign as party president upon becoming the deputy CM in May 2023, however, was asked by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to continue for some more time.

During the event, Shivakumar called on Congress workers to continue working for the party with hope.

“Where I am is not important. I am confident the Congress will come back to power in Karnataka. Don't lose hope. We should all live on hope and continue working. We will get power, don't worry. But to achieve it, we must work hard,” he said.

On Sunday, Shivakumar, while calling himself as a “loyal soldier” of the party, said he will continue to remain as KPCC chief for as long as the leadership wants him to remain in the role.

Speculations continue over CM change

Shivakumar's remarks come amid speculation over change in the chief ministerial post as the Congress government approaches the halfway mark of its five-year term this month.

Several reports referred to an alleged power-sharing agreement in the state involving Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. As per the agreement, Shivakumar would become the chief minister after 2.5 years of the Congress government in the state, a period some have referred to as the “November revolution”.

Meanwhile, several party leaders have also raised questions about the KPCC leadership. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said in 2023 that Shivakumar would serve as KPCC President until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi and former Minister KN Rajanna, considered close to Siddaramaiah, have openly expressed aspirations for the post, according to PTI.