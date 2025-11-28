Amid Karnataka CM tussle, DK Shivakumar says he is 'not in a hurry for anything'

In the midst of intensifying speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, the state’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has firmly denied holding any talks about replacing Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister, for now. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar speaks to media regarding the ongoing leadership issue in the state, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Speaking on Thursday, Shivakumar insisted that he is “not in a hurry for anything,” and clarified he had not met top party leaders during his recent visit to Mumbai.

He emphasised that if any such discussions were to take place, they would happen in Bengaluru or Delhi, not in Mumbai.

Shivakumar’s remarks come against the backdrop of renewed chatter within the ruling Indian National Congress about a possible change at the helm of the Karnataka government.

Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah

The origin of the speculation lies in an alleged “power-sharing agreement” dating back to 2023 between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, an agreement frequently referenced in political circles.

However, while Shivakumar has on occasions alluded to a “secret deal,” he recently described any such arrangement as restricted to just “five–six” Congress insiders and declined to elaborate publicly, saying open discussion would only weaken the party.

War of ‘words’

In recent days, the tension has become increasingly visible. Shivakumar made a cryptic post on social media, stating that “keeping one’s word is greatest strength” and “word power is world power”, a message widely seen as a subtle nudge to the party high command.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah responded with his own carefully worded remarks, interpreted by many observers as a direct counter to his deputy, underlining the simmering friction at the top of state politics.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has also implied that he remains in the race for the Chief Minister's post amid demands from Dalit organisations for a Dalit Chief Minister.

Further complicating matters, top party leadership seems ready to intervene. The central leadership of the Congress, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, are reportedly preparing to convene for talks with both state leaders to resolve the leadership question once and for all.

As things stand, the contest for Karnataka’s top post remains unresolved. Shivakumar maintains he’s playing the long game, while party insiders await clarity from the Congress high command.

(With agency inputs)