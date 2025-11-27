Traffic advisory in Bengaluru ahead of golden jubilee event tomorrow. Check details, diversions and restrictions

Ahead of the the ICDS Golden Jubilee function to be held on Friday in Bengaluru, the city's traffic police has announced restrictions and diversions. The event is being organised by the Karnataka State Women and Child Development Department at Krishna Vihara (Gate No. 1), Palace Grounds. The police have announced special traffic arrangements to ensure smooth movement on the roads. (PTI)

Given the scale of the gathering, traffic congestion is likely around Krishna Vihara Gate of Palace Grounds, Bellary Road, CV Raman Road, and Jayamahal Road, as per the traffic advisory issued.

The police have announced special traffic arrangements to ensure smooth movement on the roads, particularly on Bellary Road.

Traffic guidelines

Towards Bengaluru Airport: Vehicles are advised to use Old High Grounds Junction – Kalpana Junction – Old Udaya TV Junction – Cantonment Railway Station – Tannery Road – Nagavara to reach the airport.

Towards City Centre from the airport: Vehicles should turn left at Hebbal, then right at Nagavara Junction and continue via Bamboo Bazaar and Queen’s Road. Alternatively, they can take Hebbal Ring Road – Kuvempu Circle – Goragunte Palya Junction and proceed via Dr. Rajkumar Road.

From Yeshwantpur to airport: Vehicles should take a right at BEL Roundabout, travel via Mathikere Road, and join the Ring Road to reach the airport.

From Yeshwantpur to city: Vehicles should follow Dr. Rajkumar Road.

Restrictions and diversions

Hebbal Junction: Heavy vehicles from Hebbal will be diverted to the Outer Ring Road and will not be allowed towards Bellary Road.

Old High Grounds PS Junction: Vehicles from High Grounds will be diverted via Kalpana Junction – Old Udaya TV Junction – Cantonment Railway Station – Tannery Road – Nagavara.

Heavy vehicles moving from Yeshwantpur towards CV Raman Road are prohibited.

Parking restrictions

To ensure smooth traffic flow, parking will be prohibited at the following roads:

Palace Road

Nandidurga Road

Ballari Road

C.V. Raman Road

Jayamahal Road

Guttahalli Road

The event, scheduled from 7 am to 4 pm, will see the presence of the Chief Minister, Union and State Cabinet Ministers, other dignitaries and an estimated 40,000 members of the public. Approximately 959 vehicles are expected at the venue.