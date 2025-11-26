Amid power tussle in Karnataka, DK Shivakumar says Congress 'is united'

Amid the ongoing power tussle in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said that the party is united and focused on the 2028 assembly and 2029 Lok Sabha elections. His remarks come amid renewed rumours of a power-sharing understanding between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, allegedly agreed upon after the 2023 assembly elections. When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s alleged message to him, Shivakumar declined to share details. (File Image)

Shivakumar, who also heads the Karnataka Congress, refused to reveal the contents of a message he is believed to have received from senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He indicated, however, that he might visit Delhi soon to meet the party high command, PTI reported.

The Deputy Chief Minister stressed that internal divisions do not exist within the Congress.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi’s alleged message to him, Shivakumar declined to share details. “What Rahul Gandhi has communicated to me is not a matter to be discussed before the media. There is no need for me to speak about it,” he said.

“Our goal is to win Karnataka in 2028 and to win at the national level in 2029, and to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister. We will work towards this goal,” he added.

Shivakumar reiterated that he believes in collective leadership when questioned about leading the party into the next state election. "I've been working as the party president for six years. I believe in collective leadership. I believe in party worship, not personality worship," he said.

Avoiding direct answers about the alleged 2.5-year power-sharing agreement with Siddaramaiah, he insisted that internal matters would be handled privately.

He suggested that a visit to Delhi was likely in the coming days. "Today is Samvidhan Day, I could not have gone. Tomorrow there is a cabinet meet, I will not be able to go. After that, definitely, I will seek time if anything is there. Because I want to finalise four MLC seats. I want to reorganise the KPCC trust also. I want to discuss the party properties with senior leaders," he said.

Shivakumar also commented on his meeting with senior minister Satish Jarkiholi, who is considered close to the Chief Minister.

"We want to ensure that the party remains in power in the state and see to it that Rahul Gandhi takes over as the Prime Minister of the country after the 2029 Lok Sabha polls." "Of course, Satish Jarkiholi had worked with me as a working president (of the party). We have worked together. We are cabinet colleagues, we want to see that in 2028 we come back to power... I always keep meeting them. What's wrong? he is my colleague and senior leader of the party," he said.

Responding to reports that a dinner meeting planned by some party leaders had been cancelled, he said it was a good decision as holding it could have sent the wrong message.

(With PTI inputs)