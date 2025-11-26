Kharge's big remark amid CM post buzz in Karnataka: ‘Will address issue with Sonia, Rahul Gandhi’

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday addressed the issue of a possible change in the Karnataka chief minister, saying that he will take it up after holding discussions with Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition & Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi.(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, he said, “Only the people there can say what the Government is doing there. But I would like to say that we will resolve such issues. People in the High Command - Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and me will sit together and deliberate on this...We will give the mediation that is required."

Earlier, the party president had said that any decision on the matter would be taken solely by the party’s top leadership.

What's the ‘tussle’ in Karnataka?

The power ‘tussle’ within the ruling party has reportedly grown in recent weeks amid talk of a change of chief minister in the state.

This comes after the Congress government reached the halfway point of its five year term on November 20 and reports of an alleged "power sharing" arrangement involving chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar in 2023 surfaced.

After saying that the high command’s decision on the issue would apply to everyone, including himself and Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah recently asked the party’s top leaders to bring the “confusion” to a close, PTI reported.

DK Shivakumar on ‘secret deal’

During a visit to his constituency Kanakpura on Tuesday, the deputy chief minister said there was a “secret deal” among “five six” Congress members on the chief minister’s post, but added that he did not want to “speak publicly on it” as it could embarrass or weaken the party, according to an earlier HT report.

Talk of this ‘secret deal’ has grown in recent months as the chief minister mentioned a reshuffle while insisting he would stay in charge, and supporters of the deputy chief minister promoted his claim both locally and in Delhi.

People close to chief minister Siddaramaiah maintain that no such deal existed. Those linked to the deputy chief minister are asking the party leadership to give clarity. They say there is no chance of dissent because of Shivakumar’s closeness and loyalty to the Gandhi family, as per the HT report.