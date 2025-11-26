Karnataka: DKS acknowledges ‘secret deal’ over top post in state

Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar said everything there was to say on the ongoing power struggle in the state, without really saying anything, when he admitted, during a visit to his constituency Kanakpura on Tuesday, that there was a “secret deal” between “five-six” Congressmen on the chief minister’s post but that he did not want to “speak publicly on it” to avoid embarrassing or weakening the party. DyCM DK Shivakumar has repeatedly mirrored CM Siddaramaiah’s take on the speculations on leadership change and routinely denied them, except for his cryptic statement on Tuesday. (ANI)

His comments, came on the same day chief minister Siddaramaiah asked the Congress’ central leadership to “take a decision”, so as to “end the confusion”.

Ever since the Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections in March 2023, there has been buzz of an agreement between Siddaramiah and Shivakumar, blessed by the party’s central leadership, on a power transfer after two-and-half-years. Talk of this agreement has intensified in recent months with the chief minister speaking of a reshuffle, but insisting that he would remain in charge, and supporters of the deputy chief minister pushing his cause, locally and in Delhi.

People familiar with the matter say the agreement was arrived at in March 2023 at the residence of Congress national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, in presence of Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Kharge himself, general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and general secretary, AICC Randeep Surjewala.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the issue of leadership change in Karnataka is not something to be discussed publicly.

“This is not a subject to be discussed here and that too in public. I have specially come here to attend an event related to Constitution Day on November 26. I have invitation for the event. After attending the event, I have review meetings to attend, after which I will procede further,” he said.

Siddaramaiah’s public messaging has changed over the course of the year. For several months, he brushed aside speculation by repeating that “the Congress government will complete five years.”

That line hardened on July 2, when he stated he “will remain chief minister for the full term,” a position he reiterated consistently from July 5 until November 21. The tone shifted only after his late-night meeting with Kharge on November 22 in Bengaluru. Within hours, he said “the high command will decide on the power sharing issue,” and two days later added, “If the high command wants, I will continue.”

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday and responding to a question on some legislators travelling to Delhi to lobby the party’s leadership, Siddaramaiah expanded on that position. “Let them go. MLAs have the freedom to go to Delhi. Let us see what their opinion is. Ultimately, it is the high command that decides. Let them say what they want. Ultimately, to put a full stop to this confusion, the high command has to take a decision.”

In Kanakapura, Shivakumar declined to escalate the discussion. “I have not asked to make me the CM. It is a secret deal between five and six of us. I don’t want to speak publicly on this. I believe in my conscience. We should work with our conscience. I don’t want to cause embarrassment to the party in any way and weaken it. If the party is there, we are there. If karyakartas are there, we are there.”

To be sure, people close to chief minister Siddaramaiah insist there was no such agreement . Those close to the deputy chief minister are demanding that the party leadership clarify. They add that there is no possibility of rebellion given Shivakumar’s proximity and loyalty to the Gandhi family.

“Shivakumar has said he does not want an open confrontation but he has also claimed he has the backing of a large number of MLAs. He believes the Congress should respect the understanding while ensuring that Siddaramaiah continues to play a role in the party if the transition happens,” one of his supporters said.