Around 41 flights at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport delayed due to dense fog

Around 41 flights at Kempegowda International Airport of Karnataka's Bengaluru were reportedly delayed due to dense fog on Thursday, as the city also witnessed light rainfall in the morning. Bengaluru airport flight delay: The flights have been delayed since 5:30 am on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The flights have been delayed since 5:30 am, a spokesperson for Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Details of the flights that were affected were not immediately available.

Flight delays during winter are common in several Indian cities, including Bengaluru. Dense fog is often observed between 3 am and 8:30 am.

Also read| Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’ day after GRAP-III restrictions revoked

Bengaluru weather

Parts of Bengaluru woke up to light rainfall on Thursday morning, however, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) did not issue any severe weather warnings.

The sky over Bengaluru had remained partly cloudy on Wednesday, but Thursday's dense fog worsened visibility around the airport precincts, ANI news agency reported, citing IMD. The weather around Bengaluru Airport was expected to remain slightly cloudy throughout the day, with temperatures ranging from 18 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies along with light rain in Bengaluru this week. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to settle at 19 degrees Celsius.

As per the weekly forecast issued by the weather department, Bengaluru is likely to experience light rain on November 29 and 30.

Also read| Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ soon? New depression forms after ‘rarest of rare’ storm Senyar; Chennai, other TN districts on alert

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, and the city is expected to witness chilly winter nights of around 19 degrees Celsius. Despite the cloud cover and intermittent drizzle, no weather warnings have been issued for these days.

Conditions are expected to stabilise again from December 1 to 3, with the return of partly cloudy skies and temperatures maintaining a consistent pattern of 29 degrees Celsius during the day and around 20 degrees Celsius at night. Humidity is forecast to ease slightly toward the weekend.

The Silicon Valley of India is expected to experience a calm weather pattern from 27 November to 3 December, with mostly partly cloudy skies and brief spells of light rain around the weekend.