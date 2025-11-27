Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’ day after GRAP-III restrictions revoked

Delhi woke up to ‘very poor’ air quality on Thursday morning, a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management revoked the restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. The overall AQI of the city at 8 am stood at 351. The CAQM revoked GRAP Stage 3 restrictions after Delhi AQI saw some improvements and added that restrictions under the first and second stage of GRAP will be intensified.(PTI)

Major areas in the national capital recorded an AQI above 300, including in Burari, Anand Vihar, Chandani Chowk, ITO, Jahangirpuri and others.

On Wednesday at 4 pm, the city's 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 327, falling in the ‘very poor’ category. It was slightly better than Tuesday's 353 AQI and Monday's 328 AQI. This made it the 21st day straight of AQI over 300.

The AQI was recorded at 369 in Delhi's Burari, 390 in Anand Vihar, 348 in Dwarka, 394 in Jahangirpuri, 388 in Narela and 400 in Rohini.

Also read: GRAP-3 restrictions revoked in Delhi; curbs under Stage 1, 2 to be intensified

Also read: Not just Delhi, majority of Indian cities have toxic air: Study | India News

The CAQM revoked GRAP Stage 3 restrictions and added that restrictions under the first and second stage of GRAP will be intensified.

Forecasts issued by IMD and IITM indicate that the air quality in city is likely to remain in ‘very poor’ category in the coming days.

The the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) also made it clear that the construction and demolition sites that were previously issued a closure notice will not be allowed to resume work unless they receive specific order from Commission.

Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday directed Delhi and NCR states to draw up a scientifically planned greening strategy to achieve long term improved air quality, news agency PTI reported.

Yadav said the planning must cover both rural and urban areas and be based on a comprehensive mapping of forest land

The toxic smog has engulfed the city for weeks and has triggered health concerns with increased reporting of respiratory, ocular and pulmonary issues among residents.