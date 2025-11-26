GRAP-3 restrictions revoked in Delhi; curbs under Stage 1, 2 to be intensified

The Commission for Air Quality Management on Wednesday revoked the restrictions under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. Curbs under the first and second stage of GRAP will be intensified in the capital and its surrounding areas. Curbs under the first and second stage of GRAP will be intensified in the capital and its surrounding areas. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has shown gradual improvement over the past few days and was recorded at 327 on Wednesday. Forecasts issued by the IMD and IITM indicate that air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days.

In view of the improved conditions, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has decided to withdraw its 11 November 2025 order enforcing Stage III, which applies to the ‘severe’ air quality category. The withdrawal comes into effect immediately.

However, the panel has made it clear that construction and demolition sites that were previously issued closure notices for violations will not be allowed to resume work unless they receive a specific order from the Commission permitting them to do so.

Measures under GRAP Stage I and Stage II will remain in place as per the revised guidelines issued on 21 November 2025. All agencies across the National Capital Region have been directed to strictly implement these actions, monitor compliance, and ensure that air quality does not slip back into the ‘severe’ or ‘severe+’ categories. Authorities have also been asked to intensify enforcement under Stage I and II, maintaining close vigilance across the region.

Officials emphasised that although Stage III restrictions have been revoked, the winter season remains challenging due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The Sub-Committee stated that it will closely track the air quality in Delhi and continue to review the situation. Further decisions will be taken based on real-time AQI levels and forecasts from the IMD and IITM