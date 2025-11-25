‘I won’t be able to work today’: Delhi Gen Z's no-nonsense text to boss amid poor AQI

Gen Z and their way of dealing with corporate life has been grabbing attention lately, no sugarcoating, no beating around the bush, just messages that get straight to the point. Swapnil Srivastav shared the screenshot of the WhatsApp conversation on X.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Swapnil Srivastav, founder of Kidbea, a plant-based kidswear clothing brand, recently experienced this first-hand when one of his Gen Z employees sent a blunt leave message amid Delhi’s severe pollution.

Srivastav shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Amid severe Delhi pollution, I received an order from my employee today. GenZ is really straightforward!”

Straightforward leave message:

In the post, Srivastav shared a conversation where a Gen Z employee simply informed about taking leave due to Delhi’s pollution.

In a short message, the employee wrote: “I won’t be able to work today, my eyes are burning.”

Srivastav highlighted the candid style Gen Z employees often have, even when ordering leave instead of asking for it.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post drew a mix of amusement and surprise online. Many users found the message relatable, praising the straightforwardness and honesty of Gen Z employees. Some joked about how bluntness has become a hallmark of Gen Z.

One of the users commented, “My Alpha GenZ direct report texted me that he broke up with his gf and needs time to recover.”

A second user commented, “How is this an order? He just informed? Isn’t this how one should inform? If he is sick, he is sick,”

A third user commented, “Love how straightforward they are. No drama, no excuses, just honesty, exactly how it should be.”

“The day people take it as normal, Indian work culture will be better,” another user commented.

The post was shared on November 24, 2025, and since then, it has gained 1.83 lakh views and numerous comments.