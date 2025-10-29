Young employee's ‘breakup leave request’ goes viral: 'Gen Z doesn't do filters'

A candid email from a young employee has gone viral on social media amid today's evolving workplace culture, where conversations about mental health and emotional well-being are taking centre stage. A CEO from Gurgaon shared a surprising leave request on X, which has struck a chord not for what was mentioned in the email, but because of how it was asked. A candid leave request from a young employee has gone viral, reflecting evolving workplace attitudes on mental health. (Unsplash)

Co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating Jasveer Singh shared the story on X (previously Twitter), including a screenshot of the application for leave and describing it as the “most honest” one he has ever received.

“Gen Z doesn't do filters” Singh wrote in the caption, which many are perceiving as a welcoming example of transparent workplace communication.

The worker's message was straightforward, private, and transparent. It said: “I recently went through a breakup and haven’t been able to focus on work. I’m working from home today, but I’d like to take leave from the 28th to the 8th to take a short break.”

The note exhibited sincere feelings instead of the typical professional tone associated with corporate communications, which struck a chord with many people online.

Singh's reaction to a question about whether he had granted the vacation was equally direct: “Leave approved, instantly.”

Jasveer Singh's post creates buzz on social media

People who regarded the email as an indication of changing views in the workplace immediately commended the employee's candor and the CEO's understanding.

The post began making the rounds on social media shortly after Singh uploaded it. Users praised the CEO's encouraging demeanor and the employee's sincerity, viewing it as a step in the right direction toward normalizing emotional openness in the workplace.

Many others expressed gratitude for the amusing exchange, stating that it demonstrates how younger professionals value mental health just as much as productivity and have a distinct perspective on work-life balance.

“This is perfectly okay. Better yet, don't explain what it's for at all,” one X user commented.

“Dude, there people who don't even take that many leaves for their marriage 😂,” another said, drawing attention of Singh, who in response stated, “But I think breakups require more leave than marriage.”

“they don’t even sugarcoat it, grant him the leave😭,” a third user remarked.