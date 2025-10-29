Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
Who is Norman Taylor of Crewe Tractor? Charges explored as alleged arrest document, mugshot go viral

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 07:03 pm IST

Norman Taylor of Crewe Tractor is allegedly facing arrest for sexual violence, although these claims have yet to be confirmed.

Norman Taylor of Crewe Tractor: Social media users are sharing the alleged mugshot of online celebrity Norman Taylor. According to viral records from the Nottoway General District Court, the individual, who goes by Mr. Taylor online, was allegedly arrested for sexual violence on October 27, 2025. Records show that the purported incident transpired on October 24, 2025.

Norman Taylor of Crewe Tractor's alleged mughshot has gone viral on X.
Who is Norman Taylor of Crewe Tractor?

Norman Taylor is well-known for saying, “lock 'em up.” In August 2025, creator of content Bird28thegr8 went fishing at a pond near Crewe, Virginia.

Norman intercepted him and his companion by driving close by and telling them to get off since it was his son Trey Taylor's private land.

In the video, Norman revealed that he is the owner of the family-run local agricultural and machinery supplier, Crewe Tractor and Equipment Co.

Norman asked the two men whether they had authorization to fish in the widely shared video.

In response, Bird28thegr8 stated that he believed it to be state property and that he had approval. After that, Norman instructed them to "hit the road."

Norman said that when a man contacted to notify him that two men were fishing, his son, Trey, asked to “lock 'em up,” and arrived there to warn them.

This conversation went viral online as several internet users noticed that Taylor's speech seemed to have racist overtones because the content producer and his companion were both Black.

Also Read: Amazon layoffs: Will affected employees receive full pay, severance allowance and other benefits? Inside internal email

Norman Taylor alleged mugshot goes viral, netizens react

"Notably, Taylor's arrest has not yet been confirmed. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the widely shared mugshot.

Reacting to the viral picture, X user noted in a comment section: “He must have been trespassing on privattteee propertayyyy!”

“Someone Tag Trey Taylor and crews tractor 😂,” another quipped.

“He must’ve been fishing on private property😮😂,” a third user reacted, while the fourth one stated, “😭😭 Damn he got his own self locked up.”

Follow Us On