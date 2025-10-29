Amazon layoffs: Will affected employees receive full pay, severance allowance and other benefits? Inside internal email

Amazon layoffs update: As it proceeds with plans to eliminate some 14,000 jobs, Amazon has formally begun notifying corporate workers impacted by its most recent round of layoffs. According to internal communications obtained by Business Insider, the business promised 90 days of full pay and benefits in the notification emails workers started getting earlier this week. The laid-off Amazon workers have been encouraged to update their private email addresses in Amazon's internal "A to Z" app, which contains frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding salary, benefits, severance, and other key topics(Unsplash)

The email comes as Reuters recently reported that Amazon aims to lay off up to 30,000 corporate employees this year. Earlier this week, Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon, announced the layoffs, stating that although the company's performance is still solid, it needs to run more efficiently and leanly, particularly given its heavy reliance on automation and artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Galetti confirmed in an internal email that workers whose positions are being removed will be compensated for 90 days in full. Additionally, they will be able to use business resources and tools for internal communication during their non-working period.

Amazon layoffs: Will workers receive severance allowance and other benefits?

According to Business Insider, the internal communication said that laid-off workers will subsequently receive a severance allowance, transitional benefits (based on the nation), and assistance with skills training and job placement.

Galetti emphasised in her statement that the layoffs were “difficult but necessary,” and that they were the result of a careful analysis of Amazon's priorities, organizational structure, and areas of future concentration. The email further said, "Unfortunately, your role is being eliminated, and your employment will end after a non-working period," as per Business Insider.

She asked impacted employees to attend future meetings with HR or team leaders to speak about the next steps, adding that the firm is dedicated to supporting them during the transition. “We're committed to supporting you throughout this transition, which will include a non-working period with full pay and benefits (as applicable), an offer of a severance package, transitional benefits as applicable by country, access to several skills trainings, and external job placement support,” the email said.

Amazon layoffs: How to find FAQs about pay, severance and benefits

The terminated workers have been encouraged to update their private email addresses in Amazon's internal "A to Z" app, which contains frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding salary, benefits, severance, and other key topics. The internal email claims that badge access has been restricted for those who are currently on-site.

“Your badge access has been restricted, so if you’re currently in an Amazon office, Security can assist you with exiting the building. Beyond this conversation, you can also review additional information and FAQs in MyHR at any time.”

Amazon has promised that during the 90-day transition, employees will still have access to internal communication platforms like Chime and email.