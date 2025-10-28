Amazon to cut 14,000 corporate jobs in yet another round of layoffs

Amazon.com Inc. has announced yet another round of layoffs that will see the United States' second largest employer trim 14,000 jobs, even as it steps up AI investments. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, (Reuters)

The company had about 1.56 million full-time and part-time employees at the end of last year. Amazon's corporate workforce includes roughly 350,000 employees.

Reuters first reported on Monday that Amazon is planning to cut as many as 30,000 corporate jobs beginning on Tuesday, as the company compensates for over-hiring during the peak demand of the pandemic.

Amazon has been restructuring its workforce across multiple divisions in recent months, with piecemeal job cuts across its books, devices and services unit, as well as its Wondery podcast division.

CEO Andy Jassy said in June growing adoption of generative AI tools would reduce total corporate workforce at the e-commerce giant in the next few years.

Corporations are increasingly using AI to write code for their software and adopting AI agents to automate routine tasks, as they look to save costs and cut reliance on people.