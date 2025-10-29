Norman Taylor of Crewe Tractor arrested? Here's what we know about viral ‘lock 'em up’ guy

Norman Taylor, the owner of Crewe, Virginia-based tractor and equipment company Crewe Tractor, is a viral social media star. Often referred to as just "Mr. Taylor," in the viral promotional video of the company, he is known for his trademark phrase, "lock 'em up," which he often uses in the videos. Norman Taylor of Crewe Tractor.(Crewe Tractor on Facebook)

Partly because of his viral fame and partly because of the phrase, "lock 'em up" associated with it, a claim has gone viral that Taylor was arrested for misdemeanor sexual battery in Virginia's Nottoway County. His mugshot and arrest records have also gone viral on social media.

Note: Hindustan Times could not independently verify if Norman Taylor was indeed arrested.

Here's the viral mugshot:

Was Norman Taylor Arrested? What We Know

The alleged records from the Nottoway General District Court show that Norman Hubert Taylor Jr. was arrested on October 27. The arrest followed an alleged incident that occurred on October 24. Taylor has been charged with sexual battery, classified as a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Taylor is currently listed as being in custody, which includes detention in a jail, penitentiary, mental hospital, or military facility. An individual named Melissa Fulford has been named as the complainant. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the records.

Here's the viral arrest record:

Who Is Norman Taylor?

Records show Norman H Taylor Jr is the owner of Crewe Tractor and Equipment Co., an agricultural and machinery supplier located in Crewe, Virginia. Public filings also list him as president of Crewe Tractor & Finance Co., and a shareholder in Taylor Tire, Inc. His family includes his son Trey Taylor, who often appears in videos with him.