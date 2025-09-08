Mumbai lawyer criticises Gen Z attitude after young professional walked out over extra pay: ‘This is the mindset now’

A Mumbai-based lawyer has stirred up an online debate after sharing her frustration over the work ethic of a young professional she recently met. Advocate Ayushi Doshi took to X to describe the incident, recounting how a Gen Z employee at a tier-1 company demanded extra pay for additional hours and, when the request was turned down, walked out of the job. A Mumbai lawyer went viral after criticising Gen Z work culture, saying a junior quit when refused extra pay for additional hours.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Her post read, “Met a GenZ guy recently who had just landed a job at a tier 1 company. Within no time, he started demanding extra pay for every additional hour, and when he didn’t get it, he walked out. This is the mindset now! No willingness to struggle, no commitment to putting in the hours, no patience to prove themselves. Just quick money, quick increments, and zero accountability. The work ethic gap between generations is becoming too real.”

Warning against ‘entitlement’

In a follow-up post, Doshi emphasised that she was not against fair pay but underlined that “timing and maturity matter.” She wrote, “It’s very easy to sit behind a screen and glorify ‘taking a stand.’ But in the real world, the same GenZ folks with this ‘don’t want to struggle, don’t want to adjust’ mindset will walk into your office tomorrow for jobs and will get rejected instantly because of this attitude. Let’s be clear: I’m not against asking for fair compensation. Everyone deserves it! But if you’ve barely completed two months at a company and already start throwing tantrums over extra hours, that’s not professionalism, that’s entitlement.”

She argued that growth comes through proving oneself first. “Every workplace has policies. If you go against them, the company won’t think twice before showing you the exit. Growth comes when you first prove yourself, build credibility, show commitment, then you negotiate from a position of strength,” she added.

Check out the post here:

Divided public reactions

The lawyer’s post, which has garnered nearly 175,000 views, has sparked a flood of reactions. One user shared, “Had a similar experience, a junior shut his laptop at 6:30 pm and said, ‘Meri father ki company thodi hai.’” Another disagreed, saying, “That’s how it should be. Gen Z are redefining the definition of work.”

Some argued that younger employees were right to protect their time. “Correct attitude. Gen Z are correcting what’s a slave mentality. There is life outside of work and if you don’t value your time, why would the company do?” one person commented. Another remarked, “Nothing wrong here. Accountability works both ways. If they don’t pay for extra effort, why stick around?”

A different user added, “It simply means you cannot exploit them.”