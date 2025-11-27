It's 'word' war between Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar: CM stresses on ‘five full years’ as Karnataka Cong turmoil continues

More shots were fired by both sides — CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar — in Karnataka as turmoil within the state's ruling Congress over the top post intensified in public on Thursday, November 27. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during an event in Bengaluru.(PTI Photo)

In the latest, both sides are harping on the value of one's “word”, or promise.

DK Shivakumar first posted on X about keeping one's word, apparently signalling towards the party high command's reported promise to him that he'll get to be CM for the second half of the Congress government's term.

“Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world!” the post by DKS said, "Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is World power.”

The party has never officially said there was such a “2.5-year each” deal after the election victory in 2023.

Siddaramaiah deployed similar vocabulary just hours later, and listed work he will do in the remainder of the term — another assertion that he's is no mood to quit or make way. “The mandate given by the people of Karnataka is not a moment, but a responsibility that lasts five full years,” he wrote.

“A Word is not power unless it betters the World for the people,” his post read, adding, “Our Word to Karnataka is not a slogan, it means the World to us.”

He also referred to his earlier term as CM, 2013–18, when “157 of 165 promises were fulfilled with over 95% delivery”.

“In this term, 243+ promises out of 593 are already completed, and every remaining promise will be fulfilled with commitment, credibility, and care.”