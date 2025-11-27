'Word power is world power': Shivakumar's cryptic post as Siddaramaiah says will go to Delhi over K'taka CM post tussle

The leadership tussle in Congress-led Karnataka government seems to be only escalating with now chief minister saying he will go to Delhi if the party high command calls him and his deputy DK Shivakumar dropping a cryptic message on social media, saying "word power is world power". Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar (L) with CM Siddaramaiah(ANI/File)

Since the Congress won the Karnataka assembly elections in March 2023, there has been persistent talk of a power-sharing arrangement between CM Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar, reportedly endorsed by the party's central leadership, that would involve a transfer of power after two and a half years.

Speculation about the above understanding has intensified in recent months, with the chief minister hinting at a reshuffle - while firmly stating he will stay at the helm-and supporters of the deputy chief minister lobbying for his elevation both in Karnataka and in Delhi.

Amid the apparent tussle, Karnataka deputy CM Shivakumar shared an image on X, captioning, “Keeping one's word is the greatest strength in the world!”

The image carried the text, “Word power is world power…The biggest force in the world was to keep one's word. Be it a judge, president or anyone else including myself, everyone has to walk the talk. Word power is World power.”

Congress chief intervenes

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said he will call for a meeting of senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar in New Delhi to discuss the raging leadership issue in Karnataka.

He said the leaders will discuss on the way forward and settle the issue, and there by put an end to the "confusion" that is there.

Asked of the CM and his deputy will be called to Delhi, he said, "we should certainly call them and discuss. We will call them, discuss with them and settle the issue."

"I will call everyone and discuss. Rahul Gandhi will be part of it, also other members including CM and Deputy CM. After discussing with everyone, a decision will be made," PTI news agency quoted Kharge as saying.

Siddaramaiah held a meeting with senior ministers and leaders considered close to him including G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, HC Mahdevappa and K Venkatesh and KN Rajanna at his residence here, the news agency reported, citing official sources.