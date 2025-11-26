Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar? Karnataka CM tussle intensifies after 'secret deal' reveal

The leadership battle within the Karnataka Congress sharpened this week, with chief minister Siddaramaiah publicly urging the party high command to “put a full stop to the confusion” and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar confirming the existence of a “secret deal” involving “five-six” senior leaders on power-sharing - while still refusing to spell it out. DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.(ANI File)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has said the matter will now be settled only after discussions with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Here are 10 key updates from the escalating tussle in Karnataka:

Shivakumar acknowledges ‘secret deal’, but refuses details: While visiting Kanakapura, Shivakumar admitted there was indeed a “secret deal between five-six of us” on the CM post, but said he would not speak publicly as he did not want to “embarrass or weaken the party.”

2. Siddaramaiah asks high command to ‘take a decision’: Speaking in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said only the central leadership could end the ongoing speculation: “Ultimately, the high command has to take a decision… to put a full stop to this confusion.”

3. Kharge refuses public discussion, says decision will be taken at the top: Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the issue “is not a subject to be discussed in public” and said the final call would be taken by him, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after consultations.

4. The alleged 2023 pact resurfaces: Congress insiders say a power-sharing agreement was reached in May 2023 at Kharge’s residence, with Siddaramaiah getting the first 2.5 years and Shivakumar the remainder. Siddaramaiah’s reported assurance - “I will resign one week before completing 2.5 years” - is now central to the claim.

5. Siddaramaiah’s public messaging shifts: He long maintained “the Congress government will complete five years,” and later asserted he would remain CM for the full term. His tone softened only after his November 22 meeting with Kharge, after which he began saying the “high command will decide.”

6. Shivakumar camp demands clarity, stresses loyalty: Leaders close to Shivakumar insist he is not seeking confrontation and will not rebel, but argue that the “understanding” must be respected. They say ignoring it would damage the Congress’s credibility and the loyalty of an organisational leader like Shivakumar.

7. Siddaramaiah camp rejects talk of a pact: His supporters deny any such agreement existed, point to his majority election as CLP leader in 2023, and argue that replacements should not be discussed unless raised formally within the legislature party.

8. Both leaders avoid direct attacks, highlight unity: Shivakumar called Siddaramaiah “a senior leader” and “an asset”, backed his plan to present the next Budget, and said the focus should be on the 2028 and 2029 polls. Siddaramaiah said MLAs are free to travel to Delhi but must ultimately abide by the high command’s decision.

9. Delhi lobbying intensifies: Several legislators backing Shivakumar have travelled to the capital, prompting Siddaramaiah to remark: “Let them go… let’s see what opinion they give.” Party sources say the deputy CM wants the leadership issue settled before any Cabinet reshuffle.

10. Opposition attacks, Congress braces for winter session: BJP state president BY Vijayendra said Karnataka “does not want an acting or outgoing CM” and urged the Congress to resolve its leadership crisis before the winter session in Belagavi.

With both camps now openly acknowledging the confusion but placing the responsibility squarely on the high command, the final word will come from the Congress's top trio - Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

(With inputs from Arun Dev)